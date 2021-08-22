AIUB webinar on ‘A Smart Wearable Air Quality Monitor Using MEMS Ultrasound Technology’

The Faculty of Engineering (FE) at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organized a research discussion webinar by prominent researcher Dr Chowdhury Fazlur Rahim, President and CEO, Aromatix Inc. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Dhaka. 

The talk was titled "A Smart Wearable Air Quality Monitor Using MEMS Ultrasound Technology" and is included in the 'Dr Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series'

Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, Professor and Dean, FE, inaugurated the webinar by paying tribute to AIUB's Founder-Chairman, Dr Anwarul Abedin. Dr M Tanseer Ali, Sr. Assistant Professor, Department of EEE moderated the event. 

In his lecture, Dr Rahim shared his experience of 35 years at companies such as Intel, Bell Labs, MicroLinear, and 24 years at Maxim integrated.

Later, in a Q&A session, Dr Rahim enthusiastically answered questions from faculty and guests. Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Professor and Associate Dean, FE, provided the closing remarks and offered a digital certificate to Dr Rahim. 

The webinar was held virtually on Zoom and around 266 local and international participated in the discussion. It was also live-streamed on the AIUB Facebook page. 

Dr. Md. Abdul Mannan, Professor and Director, FE, Nafiz Ahmed Chisty, Associate Professor and Head In-Charge, Dept. of EEE, Md Saniat Rahman Zishan (Associate Professor and Head, Dept. of CoE, Chowdhury Akram Hossain, Sr. Assistant Professor and Special Assistant of OSA, FE, co-hosted the event.

 

