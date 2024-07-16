AIUB sponsors QS Higher Ed Summit: Europe 2024

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) is proud to announce that it was one of the sponsors of the QS Higher Ed Summit: Europe 2024, from July 11-12 at the Melia Sitges in Spain.

This year's summit, themed "Change Makers in Sustainability: New Visions of Europe Higher Ed by Empowering Young Minds," was hosted by the esteemed EU Business School.

The event promised to be a transformative gathering of global leaders in higher education, focusing on sustainability and empowering the next generation of scholars and professionals. AIUB's sponsorship of the QS Higher Ed Summit highlights its commitment to contributing to global discussions on higher education and sustainability.

This sponsorship provides AIUB with a significant platform to showcase its achievements, share innovative practices, and engage with leading educational institutions and thought leaders from around the world.

Representing AIUB, Ishtiaque Abedin, Chairman of The AIUB Board of Trustees, and Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, the esteemed Former Vice-Chancellor attended the event.

Lamagna's visionary leadership has been pivotal in AIUB's growth and reputation as a center of educational excellence.

Abedin, with his strategic insight and commitment to academic advancement, further strengthens AIUB's representation.

Their participation in the summit is expected to bring valuable insights into discussions on sustainability and the empowerment of young minds, reflecting AIUB's dedication to these crucial areas.

AIUB's participation in the QS Higher Ed Summit: Europe 2024 signifies its unwavering commitment to global educational excellence and sustainable development.

By engaging with global leaders in education, AIUB aims to bring back valuable insights and practices that will benefit its students, faculty, and the broader educational community in Bangladesh.

This event was not only an opportunity for AIUB to showcase its achievements but also a chance to learn, grow, and contribute to the future of higher education and sustainability on a global scale.

