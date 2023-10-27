AIUB signs MOU with Washington University of Science and Technology

Photo: Courtesy
American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and Washington University of Science and Technology (WUST) have solidified their collaboration by formalising a distinctive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the AIUB Campus. 

Ishtiaque Abedin, founder member and chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, and Abubokor Hanip, Chairman & CEO of WUST, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions, reads a press release. 

The activities under the scope of the MoU include capacity-building, partnership programs, collaboration on joint research activities, seminars, workshops, and other academic exchanges, training, and programs.
Carmen Z. Lamagna, member of Board of Trustees of AIUB, Professor Abdur Rahman, pro vice-chancellor of AIUB, registrar and other high officials of AIUB were also present. 
 

