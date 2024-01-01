AIUB secured ERASMUS STRAND-2 Project co-funded by European Union 

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), in collaboration with eight other universities from Romania, France, Italy, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, has successfully secured a project grant named "SOHO – Smart, Optimized, High-quality, and On-demand Tourism Innovative Education for Sustainable and Green Development".

This funding comes from the esteemed ERASMUS-EDU-2023-CBHE-STRAND-2, co-financed by the European Union.

The overarching goal of the SOHO project is to establish and develop a network of Knowledge and Competence Centers (KCC) focused on higher education excellence across three Southeast Asian countries: Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

This initiative aims to contribute significantly to regional development and innovation, aligning with the smart specialization strategies of the involved regions and promoting transnational and international cooperation strategies among them. In addition to the establishment of KCCs, the project partners will design courses and a Learning Management System (LMS) geared towards fostering Smart Transportation, Sustainable Accommodation, and the Integration of Renewable Energy Sources.

These courses are intended to open new career opportunities for students and entrepreneurs within the tourism sector. The designated contact person from AIUB for the SOHO project is Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, AIUB. Commencing on December 1, 2023, the project is slated to run for a duration of three years.