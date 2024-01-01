AIUB secured ERASMUS STRAND-2 Project co-funded by European Union 

Corporates

Press Release
01 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 07:43 pm

Related News

AIUB secured ERASMUS STRAND-2 Project co-funded by European Union 

Press Release
01 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 07:43 pm
AIUB secured ERASMUS STRAND-2 Project co-funded by European Union 

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), in collaboration with eight other universities from Romania, France, Italy, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, has successfully secured a project grant named "SOHO – Smart, Optimized, High-quality, and On-demand Tourism Innovative Education for Sustainable and Green Development". 

This funding comes from the esteemed ERASMUS-EDU-2023-CBHE-STRAND-2, co-financed by the European Union. 

The overarching goal of the SOHO project is to establish and develop a network of Knowledge and Competence Centers (KCC) focused on higher education excellence across three Southeast Asian countries: Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This initiative aims to contribute significantly to regional development and innovation, aligning with the smart specialization strategies of the involved regions and promoting transnational and international cooperation strategies among them. In addition to the establishment of KCCs, the project partners will design courses and a Learning Management System (LMS) geared towards fostering Smart Transportation, Sustainable Accommodation, and the Integration of Renewable Energy Sources. 

These courses are intended to open new career opportunities for students and entrepreneurs within the tourism sector. The designated contact person from AIUB for the SOHO project is Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, AIUB. Commencing on December 1, 2023, the project is slated to run for a duration of three years. 

 

AIUB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

12h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

9h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

12h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

3h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

36m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

4h | Videos