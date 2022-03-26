AIUB Robotic Crew qualified for final round of Mars Society's University Rover Challenge

The AIUB Robotic Crew (ARC) of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) will compete in the final round of the University Rover Challenge 2022.

The competition will take place at the famed Mars Desert Research Station in the United States from 1 June to 5 June, read a press release.

The AIUB Robotic Crew contains 15 student crew members this year. In the first phase, a total of 99 teams from 13 countries competed, including six Bangladeshi teams.

The top 36 teams were selected for the final stage at the research station in southern Utah, USA, in March, after passing a System Acceptance Review (SAR) milestone and AIUB Robotic Crew has successfully qualified for the final round.

The University Rover Challenge's goal is to inspire students to enhance their robotics skills, advance the state-of-the-art in rovers, and collaborate in multi-disciplinary teams with scientists and engineers.

The Mars Society's University Rover Challenge (URC) is a robotics competition for university-level students in which teams are challenged to design and build a rover that might be useful to early Mars explorers.