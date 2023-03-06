AIUB renews MoU with Asian Institute of Technology

Pursuing the collaborative partnership, the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) of Thailand renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the AIT campus on 1 March.

Engaging in various academic and co-curricular activities in a wide range of capacities, AIUB and AIT have been affiliated since 2008, working towards the development of higher education for both institutions, reads a press release.

On behalf of AIUB, Dr Carmen Z Lamagna met Prof Kazuo Yamamoto, the interim president of AIT, along with several other academic and administrative officials, to discuss the prospective areas of cooperation between the institutions and the pathway to move forward.

Together, they officially endorsed the agreement to embark on mutually beneficial initiatives of international exchanges, curriculum development, and progressive research, said the release.

Through a strategic focus on creating a positive impact of change in the long run, AIUB and AIT look forward to actualising a constructive partnership and improving the educational landscape.