AIUB receives prestigious APQN quality award at AAC 2024

27 October, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:54 pm

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has been honoured with the APQN (Asia-Pacific Quality Network) Quality Award in the category of Best/Model Internal QA Award at the APQN Academic Conference (AAC) 2024, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

This prestigious recognition underscores AIUB's steadfast commitment to upholding the highest education standards, fostering quality assurance, and cultivating a culture of continuous improvement.

AIUB's dedication to quality education is well-established. In May 2016, it was named the Best Model Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) University for Asia and the Pacific at the APQN international conference in Nadi, Fiji Islands. AIUB also hosted the APQN Academic Conference (AAC) 2023 in Bangladesh, further reinforcing its leadership in promoting quality education in the region.

These repeated accolades reaffirm AIUB's position as a top institution in the Asia-Pacific, dedicated to maintaining global academic standards and excellence.

