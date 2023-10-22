AIUB presents Bangladesh Education Forum 2023 at Dubai

22 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
AIUB presents Bangladesh Education Forum 2023 at Dubai

Bangladesh Education Forum 2023, co-organised by the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) was at the Crown Plaza, Dubai, UAE on 14-15 October. 

Ishtiaque Abedin, chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, led the team from AIUB, including members of the Board of Trustees Dr Hasanul A Hasan, Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, Shania Mahia Abedin, and Md Abu Miah Akanda Tuhin, head of Public Relations; Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda, member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh; Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE; B M Jamal Hossain, Consul General of the Bangladesh Consulate in the UAE; Abu Bakar Hanif, Chancellor of Washington University of Science and Technology; along with chairmen, vice chancellors, pro-vice chancellors, registrars, directors, faculty members, and officials from various universities, were present at the Bangladesh Education Forum. 

Bangladesh Education Forum 2023, the second-of-its-kind international conference to highlight the success of the higher education sector in Bangladesh, aims to reposition Bangladesh as a high-quality and cost-effective higher education destination in the world. 
Ishtiaque Abedin, chairman, Board of Trustees of AIUB, announced scholarships for students enrolling at AIUB from the UAE, stating, "We would like to welcome students from the GCC to Bangladesh, and let me announce that any student who enrolls from the UAE will qualify for scholarships. We want to support students in the UAE to benefit from the high-quality education that we provide." 

There were several panel discussions, information sessions, presentations, and interactions among the stakeholders of higher education in this over 2-day-long event. 

A number of Bangladeshi universities participated at Bangladesh Education Forum 2023. Bangladesh Education Forum 2023 is a joint initiative by Pan Asian Group (UAE) and is managed by Spiral World (BD). Bangladesh Education Forum is supported by the University Grants Commission Bangladesh, the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), and the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB).

