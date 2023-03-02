AIUB Premier League T-10 Cricket Tournament 2023 held

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

AIUB Premier League T-10 Cricket Tournament 2023 held

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:24 pm

AIUB Premier League T-10 Cricket Tournament 2023 final match held at the sports field of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on Thursday (23 February). 

In the final match, CS Challengers team became the champion beating CS Cyclones team by 24 runs, reads a press release. 

The BBA Bengals won the fair play award. 

In a special female match, Blue Tigress won against Green Tigress. Rifat won the trophy for Man of the Tournament for his best performance and Man of the Final trophy was awarded to Rumee for his best performance in the final match.  

In the prize giving ceremony of the tournament, the Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr Carmen Z Lamagna and Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr Md Abdur Rahman handed over the Trophy and Crest to the teams. \

Faculty members, high officials, students of AIUB witnessed the final match and were also present during the prize giving ceremony.

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

10h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

3h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

23h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

10h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod