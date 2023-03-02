AIUB Premier League T-10 Cricket Tournament 2023 held

AIUB Premier League T-10 Cricket Tournament 2023 final match held at the sports field of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on Thursday (23 February).

In the final match, CS Challengers team became the champion beating CS Cyclones team by 24 runs, reads a press release.

The BBA Bengals won the fair play award.

In a special female match, Blue Tigress won against Green Tigress. Rifat won the trophy for Man of the Tournament for his best performance and Man of the Final trophy was awarded to Rumee for his best performance in the final match.

In the prize giving ceremony of the tournament, the Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr Carmen Z Lamagna and Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB Dr Md Abdur Rahman handed over the Trophy and Crest to the teams. \

Faculty members, high officials, students of AIUB witnessed the final match and were also present during the prize giving ceremony.