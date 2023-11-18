AIUB organized “Discover English 2023: Student Conference on English Language and Literature” in Collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh

AIUB organized "Discover English 2023: Student Conference on English Language and Literature" in Collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), in collaboration with the TESOL Society of Bangladesh, organized "Discover English 2023: Student Conference on English Language and Literature" with the motto: A conference by the students and for the students!. The event took place at AIUB on 18 November. 

The conference received an overwhelming response from students, with a total of 128 reviewed research papers from students at the BA, MA, MPhil, and PhD levels in the disciplines of English Language and Literature. 

These papers came from 30 public and private universities across Bangladesh and were presented at this day-long conference.

The Chief Guest at the event was University Grants Commission Member Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda. Mr Ishtiaque Abedin, Founder Member, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at AIUB delivered his speech in the inaugural session. 

M Hamidul Haque, Head of the English Department at AIUB, addressed the audience with his welcome speech, and Prof. Dr. Sayeedur Rahman delivered his speech on behalf of the TESOL Society of Bangladesh.

In the closing ceremony, the Vote of Thanks was delivered by Prof Dr Tazul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at AIUB, and Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor at AIUB, conveyed the closing remarks. John Paul Shimanto Sarker, a graduate student at the University of Alberta, Canada, delivered the keynote speech titled "Publishing as a Graduate Student."

This event, organized by AIUB and TSB, aimed to foster student leadership and provide a platform for students to present their research within academic spheres. Eight papers in four categories received special recognition.

 

