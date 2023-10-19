AIUB organized the Award Ceremony of Probhabok 4.0

Probhabok is an annual intra-department student design competition organized by the Department of Architecture at the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) since 2018.

It has grown to become a highly anticipated event within our academic community, attracting students, faculty members, and industry professionals. The competition serves as a platform for budding architects to showcase their creativity, exchange innovative ideas, and refine their skills. It fosters a spirit of innovation and collaboration, aligning with AIUB's commitment to promoting excellence in architecture, reads a press release.

This year, PROBHABOK 4.0 attracted 75 student participants in two categories – Category A for design studios VII–IX, and Category B for design studios IV-VI.

On Thursday, 12 October 2023, the final exhibition and award ceremony was held at AIUB. Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, BPAA, Chairman (Secretary), Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) was present at the award ceremony as the chief guest.

The winners of both categories were declared in the presence of the chief juror of the event, eminent sculpture of the country, Hamiduzzaman Khan. Nadia Anwar, Founder Member and Vice Chairman of AIUB's Board of Trustees was present as the Special Guest along with Prof. Dr. Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, AIUB, and other officials and faculty members. Major (Retd.) Engr. Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Member, Development, Rajuk was also present on the occasion as the special guest.