AIUB organises seminar on 'A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh, an initiative of the Bangladesh Government'

Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) of American International University-Bangladesh, organised Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series on "A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh: An Initiative of Bangladesh Government (LGRD)" on 1 October at Auditorium for the faculty members and students of AIUB.

The seminar started with a welcome speech by member of Board of trustees Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, AIUB. Then honorable chief Guest Md. Tazul Islam, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives addressed the audience, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, former director, IBA, University of Dhaka; Arfan Ali, chairman, Zaytoon Business Solutions; Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer (CCRAO), Corporate & Regulatory Affairs, Banglalink and Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

The session was moderated by Prof Dr Dip Nandi, Associate Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology AIUB. After the discussion the Q&A session took place.

The seminar emphasised the significance of building on the foundation of the Digital Bangladesh initiative, Smart Bangladesh envisioning the development of smart cities, smart agriculture, smart healthcare, smart education, smart energy, smart governance and smart institutions with the ultimate goal of creating a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future.

At the end of the event, the resource speakers were presented with crests and gifts from AIUB as a gesture of gratitude for their valuable contributions of knowledge.

Then the session was concluded by giving a vote of thanks to the Chief Guest, resource persons and organizers, delivered by Associate Dean, Faculty of Business Administration, AIUB Prof Dr. Farheen Hasan. Dr. Yesmin Sultana, Associate Professor, Department of Marketing, Faculty of Business Administration coordinated as the program's EMCEE and Organizer. Faculty of Business Administration, AIUB express their gratitude to the AIUB management for their invaluable cooperation in ensuring the success of the event.