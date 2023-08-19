AIUB organises meeting on 'Meet the Future Leaders'

The Office of Student Affairs (OSA) of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised a meeting titled 'Meet the Future Leaders' on the campus on Monday (14 August).

During this event, the president, general secretary, and the individual in charge of AIUB Student Clubs engaged in an interactive session with Ishtiaque Abedin, the esteemed Founder Member and Chairman, Board of Trustees, AIUB, reads a press release.

Ishtiaque Abedin conveyed his pleasure and addressed the club members, expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity to interact with them in such a session.

The club members introduced themselves to the honorable chairman and briefly outlined their activities and future plans.

Ishtiaque Abedin offered valuable suggestions and advice, extending his wholehearted support for their future endeavors.

He motivated these aspiring leaders to aim high and diligently pursue their dreams.

Manzur H Khan, Proctor, AIUB, commenced the meeting by providing a concise overview of all the student clubs.

He discussed their operational procedures and shared a list of upcoming clubs at AIUB.

The meeting was graced by the presence of other notable individuals, including Shania Mahia Abedin, Member, Board of Trustees, AIUB; Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed, Treasurer, AIUB; Dr. Zahidul Islam Khan, the Registrar; Deans, Associate Deans, faculty members and other officials were also attended the meeting.