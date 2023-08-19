AIUB organises meeting on 'Meet the Future Leaders'

Corporates

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 04:02 pm

Related News

AIUB organises meeting on 'Meet the Future Leaders'

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 04:02 pm

The Office of Student Affairs (OSA) of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised a meeting titled 'Meet the Future Leaders' on the campus on Monday (14 August).

During this event, the president, general secretary, and the individual in charge of AIUB Student Clubs engaged in an interactive session with Ishtiaque Abedin, the esteemed Founder Member and Chairman, Board of Trustees, AIUB, reads a press release.

Ishtiaque Abedin conveyed his pleasure and addressed the club members, expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity to interact with them in such a session. 

The club members introduced themselves to the honorable chairman and briefly outlined their activities and future plans. 

Ishtiaque Abedin offered valuable suggestions and advice, extending his wholehearted support for their future endeavors. 

He motivated these aspiring leaders to aim high and diligently pursue their dreams. 

Manzur H Khan, Proctor, AIUB, commenced the meeting by providing a concise overview of all the student clubs. 

He discussed their operational procedures and shared a list of upcoming clubs at AIUB. 

The meeting was graced by the presence of other notable individuals, including Shania Mahia Abedin, Member, Board of Trustees, AIUB; Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed, Treasurer, AIUB; Dr. Zahidul Islam Khan, the Registrar; Deans, Associate Deans, faculty members and other officials were also attended the meeting. 

AIUB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country