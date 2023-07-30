AIUB organises 'The IDEAS Challenge 2023'

American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) Shomoy Club undertook the initiative of creating a platform that focused on solving issues of social development - The IDEAS Challenge - Innovative Development Efforts & Actions for Sustainability (IDEAS), reads a press release.

The 3rd Season of the flagship event, The IDEAS Challenge 2023 was a resounding success! The event, which was held on 22nd of July 2023 at the AIUB Campus, brought together social innovation ideas of over 350 participants, many accompanied by their respective parents, guardians, and college teachers, in nearly 100 teams in the category of project posters and prototypes, from more than 30 different colleges of Dhaka.

The diversity of the ideas covered a wide range of social issues, ranging from rural development, disadvantaged groups, clean water & sanitation, unemployment, traffic, and e-waste, based on the 'Social Development Goals (SDGs)' of the United Nations.

In the poster category, Team 17 from Manarat Dhaka International College, proposed their idea on how to manage food waste using biodegradable plastics, vending machines, and different wastebins, winning the 2nd Runner-Up position. "Capso Clicks" Team from AKM Rahmatullah College, presented their idea of a camera that can be inserted into the GI tract with the options for photos and videos to diagnose diseases like tumours and ulcers, becoming the 1st Runner-Up.

The Champion Team was "Beyond Shadows" from Manarat Dhaka International College who presented their idea on mental health by creating multifaceted platforms ranging from academic curriculum, internships, and counselling to break the stigma and support those in need. In the category of prototype, Team 85 from Nirjhor Cantonment Public School & College, won the 2nd Runner-Up position for their idea on SDG implementation, addressing 16 goals through innovative agricultural initiatives and plastic pollution management.

Team "Catastrophe Getaway" from Manarat Dhaka International College became the 1st Runner-Up with their idea of introducing inflatable getaway slides and chutes in high-rise buildings for people to escape in case of fire hazards and other catastrophes. And Team Shikor took the Champion position with the idea of an app that makes gardening and farming in households easy with features like an area scanner for sun exposure, real-time consultancy for first timers, AI assistance, an automated plant watering system, children's gardening kit, vertical gardening tools, etc. The IDEAS Challenge 2023 was a great opportunity for students to share their ideas on social development and to learn from each other.