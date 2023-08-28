AIUB organises Dr Anwarul Abedin lecture series on electric vehicle

Corporates

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

AIUB organises Dr Anwarul Abedin lecture series on electric vehicle

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:21 pm
AIUB organises Dr Anwarul Abedin lecture series on electric vehicle

The Department of EEE, Faculty of Engineering (FE), AIUB organized Dr Anwarul Abedin lecture series on "Electric Vehicle – Challenges and Opportunities" in the auditorium of AIUB on 17 August.

The seminar was organised in honour of AIUB's founder chairman Dr Anwarul Abedin who catalysed substantial transformation in the educational sector of the country, reads a press release. 

Distinguished speaker Prof Akhtar Kalam, deputy chair of academic board, Engineering Institute of Technology (EIT), Melbourne, Australia discussed the possible impact of Electric Vehicles (EV) on modern society, the factors impeding the widespread adoption of the technology across the world, and the future scope of research in this area. 

Prof Kalam discussed the factors that provide incentive for research on electric vehicles. 

He listed the biggest challenges that modern society currently faces, such as environmental pollution, high cost of energy and explosive population growth. 

Prof Kalam drew attention to the fact that despite being more expensive upfront, electric vehicles are cheaper in the long run due to lower cost per unit distance. 

He informed the audience about the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) scheme employed in Australia and discussed prospects for the eventual implementation of Vehicle to everything (V2X) scheme.  

At the end of the programme, Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro vice-chancellor, AIUB, concluded the session with his closing remarks and handed over token of appreciation to the distinguished speaker.

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh