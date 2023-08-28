AIUB organises Dr Anwarul Abedin lecture series on electric vehicle

The Department of EEE, Faculty of Engineering (FE), AIUB organized Dr Anwarul Abedin lecture series on "Electric Vehicle – Challenges and Opportunities" in the auditorium of AIUB on 17 August.

The seminar was organised in honour of AIUB's founder chairman Dr Anwarul Abedin who catalysed substantial transformation in the educational sector of the country, reads a press release.

Distinguished speaker Prof Akhtar Kalam, deputy chair of academic board, Engineering Institute of Technology (EIT), Melbourne, Australia discussed the possible impact of Electric Vehicles (EV) on modern society, the factors impeding the widespread adoption of the technology across the world, and the future scope of research in this area.

Prof Kalam discussed the factors that provide incentive for research on electric vehicles.

He listed the biggest challenges that modern society currently faces, such as environmental pollution, high cost of energy and explosive population growth.

Prof Kalam drew attention to the fact that despite being more expensive upfront, electric vehicles are cheaper in the long run due to lower cost per unit distance.

He informed the audience about the Vehicle to Grid (V2G) scheme employed in Australia and discussed prospects for the eventual implementation of Vehicle to everything (V2X) scheme.

At the end of the programme, Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro vice-chancellor, AIUB, concluded the session with his closing remarks and handed over token of appreciation to the distinguished speaker.