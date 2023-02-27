AIUB organises ABC Case Storm 2023

AIUB organises ABC Case Storm 2023

AIUB Business Club (ABC) organised the 3rd season of ABC Case Storm 2023 where over 400 participants took part from 48 different colleges. 

The final of the ABC Case Storm 2023 was held on Saturday (25 February) in American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB), reads a press release.

"Team Hermes' Apostle" from Viqarunnisa Noon School & College won the championship title of Case Storm 2023. 

"Team ESS Business Maestros" from European Standard School and "Team 63 Bullets" from Notre Dame College were declared first and second runners up of the competition, respectively. 

In this inter-college case competition, the students showcased their potential to unravel complex business crises and critical scenarios.   

The grooming session for the participants was held on Thursday (16 February) in AIUB campus, followed by a second round on 23 February, where the participants had to analyse business cases and present in front of a panel of judges comprising esteemed faculty members from the Faculty of Business Administration. 

Top 12 teams from round 2 were selected for the final round, where the finalists had to present new case analysis in front of a panel of judges combining academia and industry experts Dr Khondaker Sazzadul Karim, Head and Associate Professor, Department of Marketing, Faculty of Business Administration, AIUB, Md. Nafees Ur Rahman, Senior Vice President, Operations, Truck Lagbe Limited, Arif Hossain, Manager-Talent Acquisition & Operations, HR Operation & Administration, Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd Mohammad Khan, Regional Sales Manager, Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd., and Imtiaz Hossain, Senior Territory Manager, Unilever Bangladesh  

Nadia Anwar, Founder Member, Board of Trustees, AIUB distributed trophies and prize money among the winners, and she wholeheartedly appreciated the efforts of AIUB Business Club for organizing ABC Case Storm 2023 successfully. The prize distribution ceremony ended with an acoustic cultural program by AIUB Performing Arts Club (APAC). 

