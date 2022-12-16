AIUB named champion of Banglalink World Cup Carnival Futsal Fest-2022

American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) has been named the champion of Banglalink World Cup Carnival Futsal Fest - 2022.

In the final match, AIUB beat the team of Eastern University to become the unbeaten champion, reads a press release.

The regular time of final match ended in a draw and the winner was decided in the tiebreaker, where AIUB won by 3-2 score.

Earlier, AIUB beat Northern University (9-1), Brac University (3-0) and Jagannath University (2-1) before moving to the final, the release adds.

12 universities participated in this day-long tournament held on Sunday (11 December) at the Nutmeg Football Academy, Swadesh, Sunvalley Baridhara, in the capital.