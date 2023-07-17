AIUB kicks off World Cup 2023

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) is organising the AIUB World Cup 2023, an Inter-Department Football Tournament from 16-24 July at the AIUB field.

In total, 48 teams from different departments (both undergraduate and graduate students), faculty, and officer teams are participating in the football tournament, said a press release.

Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor, AIUB, inaugurated the tournament on 16 July.

Faculty members, officials, and university students were also present at the inauguration ceremony.