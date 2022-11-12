AIUB Job Fair 2022 takes place Saturday 

The American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) organised AIUB Job Fair 2022 on Saturday (12 November).

The Vice Chancellor of AIUB, Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna, inaugurated the fair, reads a press release.

Total 96 renowned national and multinational companies participated in the event, including industries like banking, IT solutions, telecommunications, networking solutions, pharmaceuticals, leasing & finance, call centers, automobile, real-estate, job portals, accessories and equipment, agro-business and FMCGs, amongst many others.

Some of the companies who participated in the fair are Banglalink, IPDC, Brac Bank, NCC Bank, Grow n Excel, Nagad, bKash, ACI , Banglatrac, Brain Station 3, Datapath , Infolink, Link3, Munshi Ltd. and a host of others.

Vice Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna visited the stalls and expressed their gratitude to the companies for their collaborative participation.

AIUB has been organizing such job fairs annually since 2006, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the Corona pandemic.

The AIUB Job Fair is a platform for the alumni and future graduates of the university, to facilitate transition into the corporate world.

This flagship event has been organized by the Office of Placement & Alumni (OPA) with the support of Office of Student Affairs (OSA), under the leadership and guidance of Founder Member & Chairman Ishtiaque Abedin, founding members Dr Hasanul A Hasan and Nadia Anwar, Board of Trustees of AIUB.