AIUB in the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP)

21 November, 2023, 03:20 pm
21 November, 2023, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna, AIUB vice-chancellor-in-charge, along with Ishtiaque Abedin, founder Member and chairman of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), recently participated in the IAUP semi-annual meeting in Japan, hosted by Osaka University of Commerce and The Tanioka Gakuen Educational Foundation, reads a press release. 

Dr Lamagna attended the association's executive board meeting as a member (IAUP Board). She served as one of the panelists in a special feature on the launch of Women's Leadership progress. During the event, she had meetings with several university presidents to discuss possible cooperation in areas such as student and staff mobility, joint research, and cultural exchange. 

 

