AIUB Intercollege Cricket Championship 2022 begins

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 08:29 pm

In the first round, 18 teams are divided into 6 groups, from where the champion team of each group will qualify for the second round

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

AIUB Intercollege Cricket Championship 2022 has been inaugurated at the Sports Field of the American International University, Bangladesh (AIUB) on Sunday (9 January).

Prof Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, dean, Faculty of Engineering inaugurated the event in presence of Manzur H Khan, director, Office of Student Affairs, faculty members, administrative officials of AIUB and representatives of participating institutions, reads a press release.

The tournament will take place in the AIUB Sports Field for 5 days from 9-13 January.

The Championship 2022 is organised by the Office of Sports of AIUB.

18 colleges of Dhaka city are taking part in this tournament.

In the first round, 18 teams are divided into 6 groups, from where the champion team of each group will qualify for the second round.

In the opening match Bhashantek School & College beat Navy Anchorage School & College by 3 wickets, whereby Shahidul of Bhashantek School & College was declared the man of the match.

Earlier throughout the week, renowned cricketers and sports personnel of the country who are also students of AIUB, like, Sabbir Rahman, Aminul Islam Biplob, Joyraz Sheikh Emon, Azmir Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Avishekh Das Aronno, Parvez Hossain Emon, Arafat Sunny Jr, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Nayem Hasan (National Footballer) and Taohid Noman (Footballer) promoted the event in the colleges and encouraged the college students to be more engaged in extra-curricular activities for their holistic development. 

All matches of the tournament are broadcasted live in the official Facebook page of AIUB (https://www.facebook.com/aiub.edu).
 

