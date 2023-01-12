AIUB Inter College Games 2022 ends

The closing ceremony and the prize distribution of the "AIUB Inter College Games 2022", organised by the Office of Sports, AIUB, was held on Thursday (12 January) at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) premises.

The tournament started on Tuesday (3 January) where around 1,250 students from 42 colleges of Dhaka City took part in 16 segments of Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Table Tennis, Chess, and Badminton in multiple sports facilities of AIUB campus, reads a press release.

Around 300 students received individual medals and certificates as Champion, 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up in various categories.

Morshedul Hassan and Maisha Mehjabin of Rajuk Uttara Model College won the Best Player (Male) and Best Player (Female) awards of the event respectively for winning the championship title in three categories each.

Based on the 23 cumulative points, Rajuk Uttara Model College won the Championship Trophy of the "AIUB Inter College 2022".

BAF Shaheen College, Dhaka and St Gregory's School and College won the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up trophy with 13 and 8 cumulative points respectively.

BCIC College was awarded fair play award for their disciplined participation.

Ishtiaque Abedin, chairman and founder member, AIUB Board of Trustees distributed the trophies among the winners.

In his speech, he thanked the participants for their whole-hearted participation and appreciated their involvement in games and sports even amidst their busy academic schedule.

He extended his gratitude to AIUB's Office of Sports and student volunteers for organising such an engaging event and inspired them to continue similar efforts in future.

During the prize distribution, Prof Dr Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB was also present along with the Registrar, Deans, Proctor, Directors, faculty members, officials, students, participated college's students and representatives.

Later, AIUB Performing Arts Club presented a cultural show for the participants.