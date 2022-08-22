AIUB Inter College Football Championship-2022 begins

The AIUB Inter College Football Championship 2022 was inaugurated at the Sports Filed of the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) on Monday, (22 August).

Nadia Anwar, Founder Member Board of Trustees of AIUB inaugurated the event in presence of Faculty Members, other Administrative High Officials of AIUB and representatives of Participated Institutions, reads a press release.

The Championship 2022 is organised by the Office of Sports of AIUB. 32 colleges of Dhaka city are taking part in this tournament.

All matches of the tournament are broadcast live in the official Facebook page of AIUB

AIUB organised this type of events which encouraged the college students to be more engaged in extra-curricular activities for their holistic development.

The tournament will take place in the AIUB Sports Field for 11 days from August 22 to September 1, 2022.

Final Match of the Tournament and the presentation of awards will be held on September 01, 2022 in AIUB Sports field.