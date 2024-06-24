AIUB hosts friendly football match with General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised a friendly football match with the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the AIUB Permanent Campus. The event aimed to foster camaraderie and strengthen the bond between Bangladeshi and Palestinian students.

The match was inaugurated with a formal ceremony attended by esteemed guests, including Ishtiaque Abedin, Chairman and Founder Member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB; Shania Mahia Abedin, Member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB; Ziad M. H. Hamad, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bangladesh; and Badawi, President of the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh.

AIUB's football team emerged victorious with a score of 5-2 against the team from the General Union of Palestinian Students in Bangladesh. During the prize-giving ceremony, the presence of Ishtiaque Abedin, Chairman and Founder Member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB; Prof. Dr. Saiful Islam, Vice-Chancellor of AIUB; Ziad M. H. Hamad, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bangladesh; and Manzur H Khan, Proctor of AIUB, along with other high-ranking officials, AIUB students, and Palestinian students in Bangladesh, was notable.

In conjunction with the football match, an educational collaboration meeting was held between Ishtiaque Abedin and Ziad M. H. Hamad. The discussion focused on exploring opportunities for academic cooperation and enhancing mutual support between AIUB and Palestine. This event underscores AIUB's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and educational collaboration, contributing to the broader vision of fostering global understanding and cooperation.

