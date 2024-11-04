AIUB hosts the Cisco IoT Hackathon

Corporates

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 04:28 pm

Related News

AIUB hosts the Cisco IoT Hackathon

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 04:28 pm
AIUB hosts the Cisco IoT Hackathon

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) hosted the "Cisco IoT Hackathon 2024" in its campus at Kuratoli, Khilkhet.

This day-long event brought together 125 talented programming teams from educational institutions nationwide. From this remarkable pool of innovative minds, 20 teams advanced to the final competition round, where they presented their projects to a distinguished panel of judges.

Following a rigorous evaluation, the judges awarded prizes to the top three teams for their exceptional projects. The first prize of 50,000 BDT was awarded to Team Underrated—comprising Md. Shakil Hossain, Mahin Shikder, Kamrul Islam, and Safid Hasan—for their outstanding project, "Smart Farm Management System Using IoT for Enhanced Agricultural Productivity and Disaster Mitigation," which impressed the judges with its innovation and technical prowess. The second prize of 30,000 BDT went to Team Sohayok (Md. Rahat Al Mamun, Sujoy Mahmud, Samiul Haque, Md. Rayhan Hossain, Jotirmoy Mollick) for their project, "A Cost-Efficient Device for Individuals with Cerebral Palsy Utilizing IoT." The third prize of 20,000 BDT was awarded to Team Artificial Intelligence Bangladesh (Shahida Afrin, K.M. Farzadul Islam, Shoriful Islam Sumon, Sheikh Ashim Asman Azaz) for their impactful project, Interactive Educational Bot for Children using IoT.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The winners were selected based on creativity, innovation, and technical execution. The event concluded with an award ceremony. Mrs. Nadia Anwar, Chairperson of the AIUB Board of Trustees, and Professor Dr. Saiful Islam, Vice Chancellor of AIUB, presented the prizes to the winning teams. They were joined by respected members of the AIUB leadership, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Abdur Rahman, Proctor Professor Dr Manzur H Khan, and Mr Manirul Islam, Director of the Institute of Continuing Education, and other distinguished university officials.

Professor Dr Saiful Islam extended heartfelt thanks to Cisco, the event's Title Sponsor, for its invaluable support in making the hackathon a resounding success and for fostering innovation among the next generation of tech talent.

#AIUB / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

26m | Videos
58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

1h | Videos
After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

1h | Videos
S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

2h | Videos