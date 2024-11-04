AIUB hosts the Cisco IoT Hackathon

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) hosted the "Cisco IoT Hackathon 2024" in its campus at Kuratoli, Khilkhet.

This day-long event brought together 125 talented programming teams from educational institutions nationwide. From this remarkable pool of innovative minds, 20 teams advanced to the final competition round, where they presented their projects to a distinguished panel of judges.

Following a rigorous evaluation, the judges awarded prizes to the top three teams for their exceptional projects. The first prize of 50,000 BDT was awarded to Team Underrated—comprising Md. Shakil Hossain, Mahin Shikder, Kamrul Islam, and Safid Hasan—for their outstanding project, "Smart Farm Management System Using IoT for Enhanced Agricultural Productivity and Disaster Mitigation," which impressed the judges with its innovation and technical prowess. The second prize of 30,000 BDT went to Team Sohayok (Md. Rahat Al Mamun, Sujoy Mahmud, Samiul Haque, Md. Rayhan Hossain, Jotirmoy Mollick) for their project, "A Cost-Efficient Device for Individuals with Cerebral Palsy Utilizing IoT." The third prize of 20,000 BDT was awarded to Team Artificial Intelligence Bangladesh (Shahida Afrin, K.M. Farzadul Islam, Shoriful Islam Sumon, Sheikh Ashim Asman Azaz) for their impactful project, Interactive Educational Bot for Children using IoT.

The winners were selected based on creativity, innovation, and technical execution. The event concluded with an award ceremony. Mrs. Nadia Anwar, Chairperson of the AIUB Board of Trustees, and Professor Dr. Saiful Islam, Vice Chancellor of AIUB, presented the prizes to the winning teams. They were joined by respected members of the AIUB leadership, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Abdur Rahman, Proctor Professor Dr Manzur H Khan, and Mr Manirul Islam, Director of the Institute of Continuing Education, and other distinguished university officials.

Professor Dr Saiful Islam extended heartfelt thanks to Cisco, the event's Title Sponsor, for its invaluable support in making the hackathon a resounding success and for fostering innovation among the next generation of tech talent.