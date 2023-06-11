AIUB holds workshop on 'Net Metered Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh'

Corporates

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 03:36 pm

AIUB holds workshop on 'Net Metered Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh'

Press Release
11 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 03:36 pm
AIUB holds workshop on &#039;Net Metered Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh&#039;

On 5 June 2023, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) organized a workshop titled "Net Metered Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh" at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), reads a press release. 

The purpose of the workshop was to inform the students about the benefits, implementation, and regulatory aspects of net-metered rooftop solar systems in Bangladesh. In her remarks, chief guest of the workshop Munira Sultana, the chairman, of SREDA, emphasized the importance of carbon training, highlighted different types of renewable energy, and discussed the positive impact of utilizing renewable energy sources on the environment. 

Chair of the session Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, expressed gratitude to SREDA for their remarkable efforts in advancing sustainable energy practices in Bangladesh. Special guest Khandker Md. Abdul Hye, PhD, member and joint secretary, of renewable energy at SREDA, provided a comprehensive overview of the workshop, summarizing the key points discussed throughout the event. 

Special guest Prof. Dr.  A. B Siddique Hossain. M., Dean, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB, thanked SREDA for taking initiatives to popularize renewable energy to save the future generation.  Dr. Md. Saniat Rahman Zishan, Director & Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB, provided an introductory overview of net-metered rooftop solar in Bangladesh during his opening remarks.  

K. M. Ali Azam, deputy director of renewable energy of Solar at SREDA and Md. Rashedul Alam, assistant director, of renewable energy of solar at SREDA, presented topics like the importance of solar energy in meeting energy demands, business models for net-metered rooftop solar systems, covering capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) etc.  Also, the energy calculation and settlement process and insights into the PV module monitoring structure were covered in the workshop.  

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Eivan Sardar

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

52m | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

1h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

1h | Tech
5 key takeaways from Apple WWDC 2023

5 key takeaways from Apple WWDC 2023

1h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis