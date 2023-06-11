AIUB holds workshop on 'Net Metered Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh'

On 5 June 2023, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) organized a workshop titled "Net Metered Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh" at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), reads a press release.

The purpose of the workshop was to inform the students about the benefits, implementation, and regulatory aspects of net-metered rooftop solar systems in Bangladesh. In her remarks, chief guest of the workshop Munira Sultana, the chairman, of SREDA, emphasized the importance of carbon training, highlighted different types of renewable energy, and discussed the positive impact of utilizing renewable energy sources on the environment.

Chair of the session Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, expressed gratitude to SREDA for their remarkable efforts in advancing sustainable energy practices in Bangladesh. Special guest Khandker Md. Abdul Hye, PhD, member and joint secretary, of renewable energy at SREDA, provided a comprehensive overview of the workshop, summarizing the key points discussed throughout the event.

Special guest Prof. Dr. A. B Siddique Hossain. M., Dean, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB, thanked SREDA for taking initiatives to popularize renewable energy to save the future generation. Dr. Md. Saniat Rahman Zishan, Director & Associate Professor, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB, provided an introductory overview of net-metered rooftop solar in Bangladesh during his opening remarks.

K. M. Ali Azam, deputy director of renewable energy of Solar at SREDA and Md. Rashedul Alam, assistant director, of renewable energy of solar at SREDA, presented topics like the importance of solar energy in meeting energy demands, business models for net-metered rooftop solar systems, covering capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) etc. Also, the energy calculation and settlement process and insights into the PV module monitoring structure were covered in the workshop.