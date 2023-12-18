AIUB holds webinar on AI use in animation and film

The Department of Media and Mass Communication at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised 'JMAS Seminar Series II' titled "Collaborating with AI in Film and Animation: A Professional's Guide" on Thursday (7 December).

The webinar, hosted on the virtual platform Zoom, explored the dynamic fusion of AI and the fields of Film and Animation, offering professionals valuable insights and practical guidance, reads a press release.

Distinguished speakers Joseph Desmond Cruel, head of Technical Services, Training & Research at ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc (Star Cinema) in Philippines, and Hendrick Gonzales, art director and animation designer from Philippines, shared their expertise and experiences.

Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor of AIUB, was present as the chief guest.