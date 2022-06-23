AIUB holds seminar on communication skills for career success

An informative seminar titled 'Communication Skills for Career Success' was held on 19 June as a part of "Dr Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series" at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

The seminar was organised by the Faculty of Engineering (FE) in the honour of AIUB's visionary Founder Chairman Dr Anwarul Abedin who catalysed substantial transformation in the educational sector of the country.

Dean, Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr ABM Siddique Hossain inaugurated the seminar acknowledging the necessity of being expert at communication for career success, reads a press release.

Head of Communications of UNDP Bangladesh, Md Abdul Quayyum was the guest speaker for the occasion.

He is known internationally for his strategic communication, digital communication and media liaison.

Quayyum emphasised the need of effective communication skills for increasing productivity and efficiency in both personal and professional life.

Moreover, he provided his audience a road map for developing key abilities to become a competent communicator.

Associate Dean, Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman advised students to practice more on their speaking and listening skills to stand out at every moment of their life.

Prof Dr ABM Siddique Hossain and Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman presented the token of appreciation to the speaker.

The seminar was graced by the presence of faculty members.