AIUB holds seminar on Bangladesh’s power system

Corporates

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 06:33 pm

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised an informative technical talk titled 'Overview of the Power System of Bangladesh-Current Status and Issues' as a part of "Dr Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series" on 28 July.

The seminar was organised by the Faculty of Engineering (FE) in the honour of AIUB's visionary Founder Chairman Dr Anwarul Abedin who catalysed substantial transformation in the educational sector of the country, reads a press release. 

Prof Dr Muhammad Riazul Hamid, Multi-sector Consultant was the esteemed guest speaker for the occasion. 

The talk was on the overview, status, and issues regarding the power system of Bangladesh. 

Prof Hamid began his presentation by talking about Bangladesh's main energy sources and power generation over the past 13 years. He also explained system loss, technical and non-technical loss, installed capacity rate, and per capita generation. 

The speaker also covered the causes and challenges regarding geopolitical products such as coal and liquid natural gas, and potential solutions associated with the current load shedding. Afterwards, a short interactive discussion session was held where the speakers answered the queries of the participants. Following that, Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan, Director, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB thanked the speaker and presented a token of appreciation to the speaker. 

