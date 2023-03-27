AIUB holds panel discussion marking International Women's Day 2023

27 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 08:36 pm

AIUB holds panel discussion marking International Women's Day 2023

27 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 08:36 pm
AIUB holds panel discussion marking International Women&#039;s Day 2023

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) Women Forum recently organised a panel discussion titled 'Your Story Matters' to commemorate International Women's Day (IWD) 2023 at its campus in Dhaka. 

The theme of IWD 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality', as set by the United Nations with a hashtag #EmbraceEquity, reads a press release. 

Nadia Anwar, founder member of AIUB Board of Trustees, Dana L Olds, chief of party of Democracy International, Lesley Richards, deputy chief of party of Democracy International, Maliha Meherin Bushra, an AIUB alumni and executive assistant of IVD of WHO, and Manzur H Khan, proctor and director of the Office of Student Affairs (OSA), were present as panellists. 

Dana L Olds shared her thoughts on worldwide women empowerment and capacity building. Lesley Richards spoke on women in politics and the role of Democracy International in this regard. 

Nadia Anwar highlighted how important a woman's mental well-being is, particularly when she goes through various phases of life and stress. She also mentioned the services that AIUB offers for students, faculty members, and officials. She urged everyone to come forward and encourage others to avail these opportunities. 

Maliha Meherin Bushra spoke about her experience as a student and a professional on this matter. She pointed out that respecting everyone as a human being is the best way to deal with this issue. 

Manzur H Khan emphasised the fact that it is the individual mindset where everything starts, and ensuring the exact value of work, regardless of men or women, is the way to achieve true equity. 

Professor Dr Farheen Hassan, associate dean of Faculty of Business Administration, delivered the welcome address and Professor Dr Siddique Hossain, dean of Faculty of Engineering, delivered the vote of thanks.

