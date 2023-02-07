AIUB holds lecture series titled 'SMART Power Flow Controllers – A Necessity for Future Power Grid'

As a part of the "Dr Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series," a regular development initiative of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), a seminar titled "SMART Power Flow Controllers – A Necessity for Future Power Grid" was organised by the Faculty of Engineering (FE).

The seminar was presented by renowned researcher Dr Kalyan Sen, Fellow of IEEE, Fulbright Scholar (US), GIAN Scholar (India), IEEE PES Distinguished Lecturer, reads a press release.

Dr Kalyan Sen is also the president and chief technology officer of Sen Engineering Solutions, Inc.

Professor Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, dean, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB inaugurated the seminar with a welcome speech.

He emphasised the importance of power grid control and smart infrastructure in eradicating problems.

Dr Kalyan Sen discussed the history of technology advancement and spoke of his research and academic experiences.

He compared traditional power grids vs modern power grids and identified the challenges brought upon by the latter, such as lack of steady power sources, need for bidirectional controllers and complications related to rights-of-way.

He also clarified the consequences of free power flow by using the 2003 blackout incident that spanned from New York to Canada.

Dr Kalyan Sen discussed the role of SMART power flow controllers (SPFC) in future grids and emphasized the importance of cost-effectiveness, component non-obsolescence and interoperability in designing SPFCs.

Professor Dr Md. Abdur Rahman, pro-VC of AIUB delivered the closing speech and thanked the speaker for his inspiring talk.

He also encouraged the students to pursue innovation as engineers. A token of appreciation was presented to the honourable speaker and a group photo was taken to conclude the seminar.