AIUB holds 4th Intra-Department Moot Court Competition 2023

AIUB Moot Court Club, American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) organised the 4th Intra-Department Moot Court Competition 2023, held from 2 to 5 August 2023.

The opening ceremony was held on 2 August where Dr Tazul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), AIUB inaugurated the competition and Dr ABM Rahmatullah, Associate Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), AIUB presented the welcome speech.

The Final Round of the Competition took place on 5 August, reads a press release.

The judges of the final round were Justice Zafar Ahmed, Honourable Justice, High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Mohammad Sayed Ahmed (Raza), Senior Advocate and Member, Bangladesh Bar Council and Dr Jamila A Chowdhury, Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka.

In the Valedictory Ceremony, Justice Zafar Ahmed, as the chief guest of the competition, shed light on the importance of moot competition in court practice and appreciated the efforts of the competitors and encouraged them to gain more knowledge for making their arguments more persuasive.

The Ceremony started with the opening remarks of Professor Dr Taslima Monsoor, Adviser, Department of Law, AIUB where Sadman Rizwan Apurbo, Lecturer, Department of Law anchored the ceremony. Professor Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB gave a vote of thanks and expressed her gratitude to the judges of the final rounds for taking their time and visiting the university.

After two days of intense mooting, the team comprising Khan Md Lamim Ebny Habib, Tasnuva Tabassum Eshara and Sheikh Naser emerged as champion and Animesh Sutradhar, Debashis and Atia Afrin Epty as a team became runner-up of the prestigious event.

A team comprising Md Hossain Ahamed, Nurnahar Akter Sathi and Sanjida Binte Shamsuddin got the 'Best Memorial' award for submitting the best-written submission of the competition.

For excelling in the researchers' test held on 5th August 2023, Nurnahar Akter Sathi earned the badge of the 'Best Researcher' where two mooters namely SM Salman and Farhan Kabir bagged the 'Best Mooter Award' for their excellent performance throughout the competition.