AIUB freshman student orientation for the spring 2023-2024 semester held

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 01:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On Monday, 22 January 2024, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) conducted its freshman student orientation for the Spring 2023-2024 semester. 

The orientation sessions were organized separately for undergraduate and graduate students across various faculties in the AIUB Campus. Representatives from the Office of Student Affairs (OSA) provided the new students with essential information regarding university policies and regulations, reads a press release. 

They also outlined the procedures for effectively utilizing the university's resources and tools to support their academic journey. Ishtiaque Abedin, founder member, and chairman of the AIUB Board of Trustees, graced the orientation sessions as the chief guest. 

In his address, he warmly welcomed the students and their parents, expressing gratitude for their enthusiastic participation. The pro-vice-chancellor, registrar, proctor, and deans of AIUB also delivered speeches at the orientation program. 

The event featured a distinguished presence, including Shania Mahia Abedin, a member, of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, faculty members, key officials, and students, along with their parents. The AIUB Performing Arts Club (APAC) added to the vibrant atmosphere with their performances on the AIUB Campus.

 

