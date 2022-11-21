AIUB, EU host panel discussions on World Cup

A series of panel discussions on the theme of "the 2022 World Cup – More than just football: A discussion on Sports and Diplomacy" was held at the campus of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) recently.

The event was organised jointly by AIUB and European Union (EU) delegation to Bangladesh in presence of EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley, Vice Chancellor of AIUB, Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna, Dr Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of EU Delegation, Members from International Labour Organization (ILO), other embassies, AIUB programme directors, faculty Members, officials and students on 17 November, said a press release.

Vice Chancellor of AIUB, Dr Carmen Zita Lamagna in her speech mentioned the names of all AIUB female students who are also national players in various fields of sports and how they have made AIUB proud.

The first session of the panel discussions was based on the theme "How does the success of Bangladesh's National Women's Team inspire others and how it can pave the way towards more gender equality?". It was moderated by Dr Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of EU Delegation, with the discussants - Prof Dr Farheen Hassan, Program Director, BBA, Rupa Akther, Goalkeeper, Bangladesh National Football Team and undergraduate student of Economics, AIUB, and Ardina Ferdous, National Shooter, Alumni, AIUB.

The second session was moderated by Charles Whiteley based on the theme "The dark side of the World Cup: What has changed for migrant workers in Qatar?".

In this highly insightful session, the panellist Laetitia Weibel Roberts, Chief Technical Advisor, International Labour Organization (ILO), Bangladesh, Maurice Len Brooks, Workplace Safety Specialist, Improving Working Conditions in the RMG Sector Program, Bangladesh and Dr ABM Rahmatullah, Associate Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, AIUB discussed aspects and socio-economic conditions of migrant workers in Qatar, particularly during the development time for the upcoming World Cup football.

After the panel discussions, a friendly exhibition football match was held at the AIUB football field combining AIUB students and guests from the embassies.