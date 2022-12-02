AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest 2022 inaugurated

AIUB Computer Club (ACC) inaugurated the four-day long event "AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest 2022", at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) Campus on Thursday (1 December).

Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB Prof Dr Md. Abdur Rahman was the chief guest of the launching ceremony, reads a press release.

AIUB's Treasurer along with Deans of various faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments, teachers, participating students and representatives of affiliated institutions were also present.

About 1,000 students from 100 schools and colleges are participating in this competition.

The most interesting games in the competition this year are Dota-2, Valorant, Fifa, Football PES 2023, Bangbang, Need for Speed, among others.

The event is sponsored by Gigabyte, Orus, Club Z1 IT.

The closing and award ceremony of this competition will be held on 4 December.