AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest 2022 inaugurated

Corporates

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 06:50 pm

Related News

AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest 2022 inaugurated

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 06:50 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

AIUB Computer Club (ACC) inaugurated the four-day long event "AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest 2022", at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) Campus on Thursday (1 December).

Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB Prof Dr Md. Abdur Rahman was the chief guest of the launching ceremony, reads a press release.

AIUB's Treasurer along with Deans of various faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments, teachers, participating students and representatives of affiliated institutions were also present.

About 1,000 students from 100 schools and colleges are participating in this competition.

The most interesting games in the competition this year are Dota-2, Valorant, Fifa, Football PES 2023, Bangbang, Need for Speed, among others.

The event is sponsored by Gigabyte, Orus, Club Z1 IT.

The closing and award ceremony of this competition will be held on 4 December.

 

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) / Gaming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

31m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

4h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

4h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill