AIUB Chairman Ishtiaque Abedin honored with 'World Education Award 2023'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ishtiaque Abedin, a founding member and chairman of the board of trustees of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), was honored with the "World Education Award 2023" in the 25th Elets World Education Summit held on 20-21 March, in Dubai, said a press release. 

He was given the award for his outstanding contributions to higher education in Bangladesh.

A memento and certificate have been given in recognition of award. 

Ishtiaque Abedin is the first Bangladeshi to receive this award in the category of outstanding contribution to higher education.

The 25th Elets World Education Summit, was organised by the Elets Technomedia, the premier technology and media research organisation of Asia and the Middle East.

Ishtiaque Abedin has been contributing to the higher education sector in Bangladesh for 28 years now.  

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

