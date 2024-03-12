AIUB Board of Trustees Chairman Ishtiaque Abedin meets Palestinian Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan

On Monday, 11th March 2024, Mr. Ishtiaque Abedin, Founder Member and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), visited the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Dhaka to meet with H.E. Yousef S.Y. Ramadan, Ambassador of the Embassy of the State of Palestine to Bangladesh.

The meeting included discussions about collaborative opportunities in higher education between AIUB and Palestine.