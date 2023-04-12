AIUB appoints Dr Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan as the new Register

The AIUB management has appointed Group Captain (retd) Dr Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan, acsc, psc as the Registrar of the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), effective from 1 April 2023.

Dr Zahid is a Chevening scholar and a retired Group Captain. He has a unique blend of academic and executive credentials. Apart from his stints in Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), spanning over three decades, Dr Zahid has served as a faculty member of universities at home and abroad. He is a graduate of the University of Dhaka, National University and Defence Services Command & Staff College, Bangladesh, Air University, USA, Air Command and Staff College, USA, University of Bradford, UK and University of Reading, UK, reads the press release.

Gp Capt Zahid served as a peacekeeping in Sierra Leone and also in Mali – where he was the Senior National Representative of Bangladesh, in addition to commanding a BAF contingent.

The press release added that Dr Zahid obtained his PhD in Politics and International Relations from the University of Reading, as a recipient of the Graduate School Scholarship and later served there as a faculty. Before joining AIUB, he was serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Social Science and Liberal Arts of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University and as the Chief of Public Relations Information & Publication of the same university.