AIUB and AERD to launch its first weather balloon, Akashbani V1

Press Release
11 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 06:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
On 12th January, Friday, Amateur Experimental Rocketry Dhaka (AERD), in collaboration with the Dr. Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation (D2A2I) and American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB), will launch its first weather balloon, Akashbani V1, at AIUB Campus.

The launch aims to collect critical data on atmospheric conditions, contributing to a deeper understanding of weather patterns and climate.

The Akashbani V1 project is the culmination of rigorous planning, design, and testing. It showcases the collaboration efforts within AERD, and its promise to push beyond the boundaries of scientific exploration in Bangladesh.

This initiative also aligns with AIUB and AERD's commitment to fostering a culture of research and innovation among young minds. Students, faculty members, media, and the public will attend the launch event of the weather balloon Akashbani V1. AIUB and AERD are proud to be at the forefront of this venture, paving the way for a brighter, more scientifically engaged future.

