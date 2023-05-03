AIUB among 25 finalists of ‘International Green Gown Awards 2023’

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has become a finalist in four different categories of International Green Gown Award 2023 with 11 projects.

AIUB became finalist in 2022 as well with 2 projects, reads a press release.

The categories are 2030 Climate Action, Benefitting Society, Creating Impact, and Next Generation Learning and Skills.

The International Green Gown Awards are supported by UN Environment and are open to any university or college across the world.

Recognising exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by the world's universities and colleges, the International Green Gown Awards set the bar and put every learning institution at the heart of delivering the UN Global Goals and awarding Sustainability Excellence since 2004.

The Awards are granted in association with Allianz Global Investors, endorsed by United Nations Environment Programe and are supported by The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), L'Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), International Association of Universities (IAU) and Higher Education Sustainability Initiative (HESI).

Winners will be announced at the International Awards Ceremony, in association with Allianz Global Investors, which takes place virtually at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development on 17 July.

This year, finalists from 25 countries from across the world have been selected in the following eight categories. The categories are - 2030 climate action, benefitting society, creating impact, diversity, equity and inclusion in sustainability, nature positive, next generation learning and skills, student engagement, and sustainability institution of the year.