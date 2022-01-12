AISD to use EBL Skype for online payments

American International School Dhaka (AISD) recently signed a deal with Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) for using its online payment gateway at the capital.

AISD community can now use EBL Skype, online payment gateway of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), for their online payments, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Jim Gentrup, CFO of AISD signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at EBL Head Office in Dhaka.

Faisal M Fathe-Ul Islam, head of M-Commerce and E-Commerce of EBL, Shafique Ahmed, head of Finance of AISD and others were present on the occasion.