Airports are becoming smarter globally

In the dynamic landscape of the transportation industry, a swift and remarkable digital transformation has taken flight, propelled by the advent of cutting-edge innovations like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and the vast realm of big data. Bangladesh is advancing towards a developing nation. A rapidly growing economy is closely dependent on its aviation ecosystem.

In the ever-evolving realm of aviation, Huawei, global provider of smart and intelligent technologies, emerges as a pivotal force, driving a paradigm shift in airport dynamics through its innovative Smart Airport Solution. A dedicated digital platform becomes the nexus, seamlessly weaving together state-of-the-art technologies—AI, IoT, video cloud, big data, and an Integrated Communications Platform (ICP).

This transformative approach zeroes in on three critical facets: efficiency, security, and passenger experience. Huawei's ingenuity unfolds through scenario-specific solutions, such as One ID for Airport Travel and One Map for Airport Operations, reshaping the landscape and propelling airports into a realm of heightened operational efficiency, security, and an elevated passenger journey.

Firstly, perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing offers state-of-the-art protection for smart airports, ensuring unparalleled 24/7 coverage in all weather conditions. Leveraging proprietary optical Digital Signal Processing (oDSP) algorithms, it virtually eliminates missed alarms by collecting vibration signals with high sensitivity in Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) mode. With a remarkable 90% reduction in false alarms, the integrated judgment mechanism precisely distinguishes intrusions from ambient interference, even resisting level 7 winds and heavy rains. This easy-to-deploy solution, requiring just one set of fiber sensing devices for a 10 km perimeter, offers high-precision positioning (±5 m), enabling swift incident response.

Secondly, one map for Airport Operations stands out as a pioneering smart airport solution, utilizing Global Precise Visualization to collect and display comprehensive and accurate data on airport operations and security. This feature provides a holistic view of both physical and digital aspects on a single map. Intelligent Accurate Prediction, powered by all-domain big data and AI-based analysis, enables the system to make precise predictions regarding indicators and dynamic flight status, contributing to the establishment of a comprehensive airport operation indicator system. Furthermore, the solution promotes Efficient Multi-Domain Collaboration by leveraging Huawei's Horizon Digital Platform for Airports, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as ICP, IoT, 5G, eLTE, and multi-point positioning. These technologies facilitate streamlined and secure airport operations, ensuring seamless collaboration between landside, airside, and ground traffic data. This One Map emerges as an indispensable tool for efficient and future-ready airport operations management.

Thirdly, innovative smart airport solution harnesses the power of cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to propel airports into the cloud era, transforming operations and enhancing overall efficiency. By utilizing multiple pools in a single cloud, Huawei ensures resource distribution across production, security protection, and integrated service pools, guaranteeing smooth service roll-out. The integration of Software Defined Networking (SDN) enables flexible management of network resources, while active-active and Disaster Recovery (DR) technologies ensure secure and reliable data storage.

Moreover, eLTE Visualized Operations for Airports stands at the forefront of smart airport solutions, offering a cutting-edge approach to enhance operational efficiency. With eLTE Multi-Service Unified Carrier and ICP Converged Dispatching, end-to-end visibility optimizes ground handling and improves flight punctuality. The integration of 4K cameras, video platforms, and intelligent analysis provides comprehensive airfield coverage, ensuring safety management and control of runways and terminal buildings. Additionally, eLTE Broadband Trunking establishes a unified network for seamless communication, interconnecting audio, video, and data services, fostering collaboration and efficiency in airport communication systems.

Huawei's presence across airports all over the world continues to grow. In a groundbreaking move at the first Airports Innovate Exhibition in Muscat, Oman, Huawei unveiled cutting-edge smart airport solutions for global markets. Among the highlights are the Fully Connected Fiber Network Solution and the Fiber Sensing-based Smart Airport Perimeter Security.

The aviation sector across the world is experiencing an unprecedented era of digitalization, where the emphasis is transitioning from speed to a profound commitment to quality. As these transformative technologies become increasingly integral, the aviation industry finds itself navigating new horizons, heralding a future defined by efficiency, connectivity, and unparalleled excellence led by pioneers like Huawei.

As airports play a pivotal role in shaping a country's commerce, connectivity and transportation, it is high time for Bangladesh to catch up with the global standard for the digital transformation of airports.