AirAsia recognizes outstanding top 20 travel agencies in Bangladesh

AirAsia celebrates yet another significant milestone, recognizing and applauding the continuous efforts of its travel agents in Bangladesh at the AirAsia Agents Conference 2024.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor, Group Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam, Chief Revenue and Network Officer of AirAsia, Paul Carroll, Chairman of TAS Group, K M Mozibul Hoque as well as other board members. Notable dignitaries from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and embassy officials were also in attendance, highlighting the significance of the occasion held at the prestigious Pan Pacific Sonargaon Ballroom, reads a press release.

Organized by Total Air Services Limited (TAS), a subsidiary of TAS Group, this conference serves as a platform to honour top-performing agents that have excelled in sales through the General Sales Agents (GSA) of AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia Thailand in Bangladesh.

The AirAsia Grand Agents Grand Conference 2024 also aims to strengthen existing partnerships with agents whilst fostering a sense of community and appreciation, bringing together key stakeholders comprising top travel agencies, airline executives, government officials and industry leaders.

During the conference, AirAsia bestowed prestigious awards to 20 top-performing travel agencies in Bangladesh with pivotal achievements. These agencies were commended for their exceptional sales performances and steadfast support in promoting AirAsia's offerings to travellers across the country. Additionally, AirAsia expressed its heartfelt appreciation to 16 travel agencies for their exemplary sales support, presenting them with certificates of recognition.

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited Group CEO, Bo Lingam said, "I would like to wholeheartedly commend the dedicated travel agents in Bangladesh for their continued effort and congratulate our well-deserving agents on their outstanding accomplishments. The diligence of their craft is truly inspiring to us all. Bangladesh is one of our most important markets in Asia, with AirAsia having flown 503,628 guests between Malaysia and Bangladesh to date - and counting. I look forward to welcoming more achievements by the team, further cementing the AirAsia brand in the country."

Total Air Services Limited (TAS) has been a trusted partner of AirAsia Malaysia since 2015, serving as the airline's General Sales Agent (GSA) in Bangladesh. Over the years, TAS has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to promoting AirAsia's services in the region and beyond.

AirAsia currently operates 14 weekly flights from Dhaka to Kuala Lumpur and 2 weekly flights between Dhaka and Bangkok, providing travellers with convenient and affordable travel options to various destinations. This strategic partnership between TAS Group and AirAsia continues to drive growth and innovation in the aviation industry, contributing to the development of Bangladesh's