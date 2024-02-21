AirAsia recognizes outstanding top 20 travel agencies in Bangladesh

21 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
AirAsia recognizes outstanding top 20 travel agencies in Bangladesh

AirAsia celebrates yet another significant milestone,  recognizing and applauding the continuous efforts of its travel agents in  Bangladesh at the  AirAsia Agents Conference 2024.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including  Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor, Group  Chief  Executive  Officer of  AirAsia  Aviation  Group,  Bo  Lingam,  Chief  Revenue and  Network  Officer of  AirAsia,  Paul  Carroll,  Chairman of  TAS  Group,  K  M  Mozibul  Hoque as well as other board members.  Notable dignitaries from the  Civil  Aviation  Authority of  Bangladesh  (CAAB)  and embassy officials were also in attendance,  highlighting the significance of the occasion held at the prestigious  Pan  Pacific  Sonargaon  Ballroom, reads a press release. 

Organized by  Total  Air  Services  Limited  (TAS),  a subsidiary of  TAS  Group,  this conference serves as a platform to honour top-performing agents that have excelled in sales through the  General  Sales  Agents  (GSA)  of  AirAsia  Malaysia and  AirAsia Thailand in  Bangladesh.  

The  AirAsia  Grand  Agents  Grand  Conference  2024 also aims to strengthen existing partnerships with agents whilst fostering a sense of community and appreciation,  bringing together key stakeholders comprising top travel agencies, airline executives, government officials and industry leaders.
During the conference, AirAsia bestowed prestigious awards to 20 top-performing travel agencies in Bangladesh with pivotal achievements. These agencies were commended for their exceptional sales performances and steadfast support in promoting AirAsia's offerings to travellers across the country. Additionally, AirAsia expressed its heartfelt appreciation to  16  travel agencies for their exemplary sales support, presenting them with certificates of recognition.

 AirAsia  Aviation  Group  Limited  Group  CEO,  Bo Lingam said,  "I  would like to wholeheartedly commend the dedicated travel agents in Bangladesh for their continued effort and congratulate our well-deserving agents on their outstanding accomplishments.  The diligence of their craft is truly inspiring to us all.  Bangladesh is one of our most important markets in  Asia,  with  AirAsia having flown  503,628  guests between  Malaysia and  Bangladesh to date  -  and counting.  I look  forward  to  welcoming  more  achievements  by  the  team,  further  cementing  the  AirAsia  brand in the  country."

 Total  Air  Services  Limited  (TAS)  has been a trusted partner of  AirAsia Malaysia since  2015,  serving as the airline's  General  Sales  Agent  (GSA) in  Bangladesh.  Over the years,  TAS  has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to promoting AirAsia's services in  the region and beyond.

 AirAsia currently operates  14 weekly flights from Dhaka to Kuala  Lumpur and 2 weekly flights between Dhaka and Bangkok, providing travellers with convenient and affordable travel options to various destinations.  This strategic partnership between  TAS Group and  AirAsia continues  to drive growth and innovation in the aviation industry,  contributing to the development of  Bangladesh's 

 

