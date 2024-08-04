Air India Express starts low-cost Dhaka flights 3 Sep

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India, will start daily operations from Kolkata and Chennai to Dhaka starting 3 September, offering fares more than 25% lower than other carriers on these routes.

Promotional one-way fares will start at Tk6,760 for Dhaka-Kolkata and Tk10,423 for Dhaka-Chennai, with return fares beginning at Tk11,764 and Tk17,160 respectively.

"This fare is 25%-30% less than other airlines currently operating in these two destinations," said Shohag Hossain, managing director of Rhythm Group (MAAS Travel & Tours Ltd), the local general sales agent for the airline.

Shohag said that the competitive pricing is expected to benefit business travellers, tourists, and medical patients, facilitating increased passenger traffic between Bangladesh and India.

Air India Express plans to expand its operations to other destinations from Dhaka and introduce flights from Chattogram and Sylhet airports, he added.

Air India Express will use the new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the Dhaka routes, featuring business class, currently unavailable in any other budget carrier. The airline offers various add-ons for business-class passengers.

"This will be the first-ever budget carrier with the service of a legacy carrier," Shohag said.

The airline operates over 2,000 flights weekly to 45 destinations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. With 59 aircraft in its fleet, Air India Express has 161 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10 aircraft on order, adding an average of four new aircraft to its fleet each month.