Air India Express starts low-cost Dhaka flights 3 Sep

Aviation

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:31 pm

Air India Express starts low-cost Dhaka flights 3 Sep

Promotional one-way fares will start at Tk6,760 for Dhaka-Kolkata and Tk10,423 for Dhaka-Chennai, with return fares beginning at Tk11,764 and Tk17,160 respectively

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India, will start daily operations from Kolkata and Chennai to Dhaka starting 3 September, offering fares more than 25% lower than other carriers on these routes.

Promotional one-way fares will start at Tk6,760 for Dhaka-Kolkata and Tk10,423 for Dhaka-Chennai, with return fares beginning at Tk11,764 and Tk17,160 respectively.

"This fare is 25%-30% less than other airlines currently operating in these two destinations," said Shohag Hossain, managing director of Rhythm Group (MAAS Travel & Tours Ltd), the local general sales agent for the airline.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shohag said that the competitive pricing is expected to benefit business travellers, tourists, and medical patients, facilitating increased passenger traffic between Bangladesh and India.

Air India Express plans to expand its operations to other destinations from Dhaka and introduce flights from Chattogram and Sylhet airports, he added.

Air India Express will use the new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the Dhaka routes, featuring business class, currently unavailable in any other budget carrier. The airline offers various add-ons for business-class passengers.

"This will be the first-ever budget carrier with the service of a legacy carrier," Shohag said. 

The airline operates over 2,000 flights weekly to 45 destinations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. With 59 aircraft in its fleet, Air India Express has 161 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10 aircraft on order, adding an average of four new aircraft to its fleet each month.

Air India Express

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos