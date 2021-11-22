Air conditioner manufacturer GREE celebrates thirty years anniversary

Air conditioner manufacturer GREE celebrates thirty years anniversary

Air conditioner manufacturer GREE celebrated its thirty years anniversary all over the world. 

Local electronics giant, Electro Mart Ltd and Trade International Industries Ltd organised a colorful conference in the premises of Dhaka Club Limited to observe the occasion in Bangladesh as a sole representative in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

All partners and channel partners all over the country joined in the conference.

Inaugurating the conference with the slogan "Change the Future with Gree", Md Nurun Newaz Selim, chairman of both concern, expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to all channel partners for their active participation and marketing of GREE Brand air conditioner in the last thirty decades to the electronics consumers of Bangladesh. 

He also stated that GREE brand air conditioner stayed in the number one position by capturing more than 60 percentage of total air conditioner market of Bangladesh. He expect firmly that GREE brand will be able to meet up 80 percentage of air conditioner demand in near future by introducing newly environment friendly technology.

Stating a brief success history of GREE in the conference, Md Nurul Afser, Deputy Managing Director of both concerns said that out of every three air conditioners sold in the world, one is GREE. He also said that GREE started its journey by manufacturing GREE brand air conditioner, home appliances and automated Robot CNC machines for air conditioners in the year of 1991. Within three decades, GREE reached the apex position in the world electronics market.

Now GREE has more than 400 million loyal customers in over 180 countries around the world. GREE won the Global Cooling Prize Award in 2021 for inventing air conditioners with zero carbon source technology. In addition to diminishing viruses & bacteria of home air, GREE air conditioner keeps the home environment as clean, beautiful and germ free.

Air conditioners are no longer luxurious & prestigious or fashionable electronics products, now they are essential electronics products due to GREE air conditioner's affordable price & easy availability all over the world. Gree is currently the world's leading producer of eco- friendly air conditioners. Sole distributor of Electro Mart Limited in Bangladesh is GREE's best business partner abroad.

GREE also served different electronics and home appliances like Gree Air Curtains, Gree Air Coolers, Gree Air Purifiers, Gree Water Dispensers and so on. GREE brands are currently the first choice to the electronics consumers for its trustworthiness, quality and affordable prices.

The conference concluded by launching the special program providing an exclusive discount offer of "Green Season Opening Offer-2022". Managing Director of both concerns  Md Nurul Amin, Deputy Managing Director, Md Nurussafa Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director, Md Nurul Afser, Directors, Mohammed Sazzad-Un- Newaz and Md Nurul Azim, General Manager of Marketing Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury and other senior officials attended the conference.

