Air conditioner brand GREE celebrates 30th anniversary

The world's largest air conditioner manufacturer, GREE, is celebrating its 30th anniversary all over the world.

Local electronics giant, Electro Mart Ltd and Trade International Industries Ltd jointly organised a colorful conference in the premises of Dhaka Club Limited to observe the same in Bangladesh as a sole representative in Bangladesh. All partners and channel partners all over the country joined in the conference, reads a press release.

Inaugurating the conference with the slogan "Change the Future with GREE", Md Nurun Newaz Selim, chairman of both concern, expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to all channel partners for their active participation and marketing of GREE Brand air conditioner in the last thirty decades to the electronics consumers of Bangladesh.

Now GREE has more than 400 million customers in over 180 countries around the world, the press statement added.

GREE won the Global Cooling Prize Award in 2021 for inventing air conditioners with zero carbon source technology. In addition to diminishing viruses and bacteria of home air, GREE air conditioner keeps the home environment as clean, beautiful and germ free.

The conference concluded by launching the special programme providing an exclusive discount offer of "Green Season Opening Offer-2022".

Managing Director of both concerns Md Nurul Amin, Deputy Managing Director Md Nurussafa Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director Md Nurul Afser, Directors Mohammed Sazzad-Un- Newaz and Md Nurul Azim, General Manager of Marketing Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury and other senior officials attended the conference.