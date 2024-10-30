Air Chief inspects security and operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Corporates

30 October, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 09:30 pm

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, BBP, OSP, GUP, nswc, psc, Chief of Bangladesh Air Force, visited Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. He was welcomed by Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, OSP, BUP, ndc, nswc, afwc, psc, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

During the visit, the Air Chief inspected the operational and security activities of Air Force personnel under the "In Aid to Civil Power" initiative and provided guidance to the deployed personnel. He acknowledged CAAB's Chairman, executive director of the airport, and all related team members for their swift efforts in enhancing passenger services. The Air Chief noted that, in recent circumstances, the Bangladesh Air Force has effectively handled security duties at various airports and nearby areas, supporting civilian authorities with professionalism.

He commended the Air Force personnel for their efforts in providing enhanced security and assistance to passengers during arrivals and departures. Additionally, he emphasized the Air Force's role in ensuring the safe take-off and landing of aircraft. The Air Chief highlighted significant improvements in passenger baggage retrieval, anti-corruption, and anti-smuggling efforts, noting the increased national and international reputation of the airport.

The Air Chief stressed the importance of adhering to ICAO guidelines to maintain service quality and encouraged training for personnel in all aspects of international standards. He expressed optimism that the high standard of security maintained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will extend to other airports across the country.

Reaffirming respect for expatriates, he stated that their contribution to the national economy is invaluable. Concluding the inspection, he urged everyone to carry out their duties with integrity and dedication.

The Air Chief was accompanied by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) Air Vice Marshal Rushad Din Asad, BPP, ndu, aowc, psc, along with senior Air Force officials, CAAB members, and various officials from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

