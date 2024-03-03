Air Astra welcomes Sohail Majid as chief commercial officer

Air Astra, Bangladesh's youngest private airline, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sohail Majid as Chief Commercial Officer, effective from 03rd March 2024.

Mr. Sohail Majid brings over 25 years of experience in the airline and travel industry, having held leadership positions at renowned airlines like US Bangla Airlines, NOVOAIR, Regent Airways, Best Air, Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and China Southern. In his new role, he will leverage his extensive expertise to spearhead Air Astra's commercial strategy and drive growth across all sales channels.

Prior to joining Air Astra, Mr. Sohail Majid served as Chief Operating Officer at ShareTrip, where he played a key role in streamlining operations and fostering business development.

Sohail Majid, Chief Commercial Officer, Air Astra, stated: "I am thrilled to join Air Astra and contribute to the company's mission of revolutionizing air travel in Bangladesh. I am passionate about leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the travel experience for our customers. I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Air Astra and driving the company's continued success."

"We are delighted to welcome Sohail Majid to Air Astra as our Chief Commercial Officer," said Imran Asif CEO of Air Astra. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the aviation industry make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that his leadership and vision will be instrumental in driving Air Astra's growth and success in the years to come."