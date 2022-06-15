Air Astra prepares for IOSA before commercial launching

Air Astra has begun its preparations to undergo the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) before starting commercial operations.

The airliner started the 5-day IOSA Airline Auditor Training at its own training center in Dhaka On 13 June.

Imran Asif (CEO & Accountable Manager), Capt. Farhat Jamil (Head of Flight Operations & Training), Ghazi Mahmud Iqbal (Head of Engineering/CAMO), Md. Shafiqul Alam (Head of Quality Assurance), Mr. Zafor Uzzaman (Head of Ground Operations & DGR), Capt. Khalid Shams (Chief of Safety), and Hasib ul Alam (Head of Airline Security), among others, attended the training.

The IOSA programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain their IATA membership.

Initially set back by post-Covid aircraft leasing market uncertainties hindering the airline's plans to launch by Q1 2022, Air Astra has secured 3x ATR72-600 aircraft on lease and is on track to begin commercial flight operations across the domestic network in Bangladesh in September, 2022.

French-built ATR72-600 aircraft are the most advanced turboprop aircraft in production today, and by end-2023 Air Astra plans to induct 5x more ATR72-600 aircraft bringing its fleet size to 8 aircraft