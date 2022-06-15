Air Astra prepares for IOSA before commercial launching

Corporates

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

Air Astra prepares for IOSA before commercial launching

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 03:57 pm
Air Astra prepares for IOSA before commercial launching

Air Astra has begun its preparations to undergo the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) before starting commercial operations. 

The airliner started the 5-day IOSA Airline Auditor Training at its own training center in Dhaka On 13 June. 

Imran Asif (CEO & Accountable Manager), Capt. Farhat Jamil (Head of Flight Operations & Training), Ghazi Mahmud Iqbal (Head of Engineering/CAMO), Md. Shafiqul Alam (Head of Quality Assurance), Mr. Zafor Uzzaman (Head of Ground Operations & DGR), Capt. Khalid Shams (Chief of Safety), and Hasib ul Alam (Head of Airline Security), among others, attended the training. 

The IOSA programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain their IATA membership. 

Initially set back by post-Covid aircraft leasing market uncertainties hindering the airline's plans to launch by Q1 2022, Air Astra has secured 3x ATR72-600 aircraft on lease and is on track to begin commercial flight operations across the domestic network in Bangladesh in September, 2022. 

French-built ATR72-600 aircraft are the most advanced turboprop aircraft in production today, and by end-2023 Air Astra plans to induct 5x more ATR72-600 aircraft bringing its fleet size to 8 aircraft

Air Astra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

2h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

3h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

1h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

2h | Videos
More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

6h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market