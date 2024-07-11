Air Astra launches frequent flyer program ‘ORBIT’

Air Astra, the newest airline in Bangladesh operating since November, 2022 has launched its frequent flyer program, ORBIT, on Thursday (11th July) at a city hotel.

ORBIT has been uniquely designed to cater to its loyal customers through a tiered membership structure – Eco, Evo, and Pro, said Sohail Majid, chief commercial officer, Air Astra.

Passengers travelling frequently with Air Astra will accumulate mileage and redeem them for a range of rewards both from the airline's privileged services (free flights, priority check-in, additional free baggage allowance, etc.) as well as on the airline's partners' services including hotels, fashion & lifestyle brands, restaurants & cafés, etc. for exclusive perks & benefits.

To celebrate the launch and to welcome new members, Air Astra is offering a welcome kit which includes discount & benefit vouchers from 10 leading brands across a diverse portfolio of industries – ShareTrip, GoZayaan, Shahrukh Amin, Twelve Clothing, Apex Footwear, Mana Bay Water Park, Sea Pearl Water Park, Secret Recipe, Red by Afroza Parvin, and Foy's Lake Resort – offering ORBIT members savings on travel, shopping, dining and entertainment.

The new program was inaugurated by Rubaba Dowla, country Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh.

Imran Asif, CEO of the airline was also present among others at the event.

Joining ORBIT is simple and convenient – passengers can register through the website or mobile app of Air Astra, or through filling up forms at airport check-in counters or onboard the flights during their journeys.

Air Astra currently operates 14 daily flights from its base in Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet. The airline's current fleet comprises 4x modern, French-built ATR 72-600 aircraft.

International flights to new destinations shall be launched soon with an expanded fleet of new aircraft offering convenience and comfort